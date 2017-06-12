EXEL INDUSTRIES: New Financial Director at EXEL Industries

PRESS RELEASE Paris, June 12, 2017

New Financial Director at EXEL Industries

Sophie Bouheret has been appointed Financial Director of EXEL Industries group from June 12, 2017.

A graduate of the Université Dauphine (1990), following four years with PwC as an auditor, she has spent her career with Danone since 1994.

Her last position was as the Financial Director of Danone Produits Frais France.

She replaces Sylvain Rousseau who had resigned to pursue other professional opportunities.

Guerric Ballu stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Sophie Bouheret to EXEL Industries. Her operational experience acquired in foreign subsidiaries and in corporate roles in a large international group will contribute to the development of EXEL Industries."

About EXEL Industries:

EXEL Industries' main businesses are agricultural sprayers (world leader) and industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products market and in sugar beet harvesters (world leader). EXEL Industries is continually expanding its markets by means of constant innovation and an international strategy. EXEL Industries employs around 3,720 people spread over 29 countries on five continents.

