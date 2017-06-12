

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Food products maker Conagra has recalled over 700 thousand pounds of Chef Boyardee spaghetti and meatball products due to 'misbranding and undeclared allergens.'



The canned spaghetti and meatballs products are being recalled because they contain milk, which was not declared on the products' labels.



The issue was discovered on June 6 when an ingredient supplier notified Conagra that bread crumbs used in the products might contain milk, a known allergen.



No reports of adverse reactions due to the mislabeled products have been reported. Consumers are advised to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.



The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 in 14.75-ounce cans, with establishment number 'EST. 794M' inside the USDA inspection mark. The Chef Boyardee products have package code 2100700500 and a use-by date of December 26, 2018, while all other affected products have a package code of 2100701200 and a use-by date of January 2, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX