Technavio's latest report on the global cord blood banking services marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on health and wellness sector, says, "The stem cells obtained from cord blood have gained importance in the past few years due to their ability to repopulate blood and treat several medical conditions such as cancer. This has resulted in setting up of numerous private and public cord blood banks, which provide services such as collecting the cord blood from hospitals and preserving them until required

With the increasing acceptance of stem cell therapies, the market for cord blood banking is increasing rapidly. The growing awareness of the advantages offered by stem cells sourced from cord blood has increased its adoption rate worldwide. The demand will be the highest from the Americas, with countries such as the US and Canada taking the lead.

The top three emerging trends driving the global cord blood banking servicesmarketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in inorganic growth strategies

The market has been witnessing an increase in inorganic growth strategies such as M&As, which will have a positive impact on market growth by helping vendors expand their cord blood banking services or venture into new markets. Additionally, the trend of holding companies is emerging within the cord blood industry, with companies such as CryoHoldco buying up cord blood banks.

"The trend of M&As and holding companies is allowing larger cord blood banks to benefit from increasing storage facilities, operating efficiency, and the capacity to facilitate cord blood-related R&D. This will positively impact the cord blood banking services market," according to Amber.

Greater demand for personalized medicines

The high unmet medical need in the market is driving the demand for personalized medicines, which could offer game-changing opportunities for vendors. Personalized medicines offer treatments based on individual characteristics, needs, and preferences.

Research organizations have also explored ways to develop personalized medicines through the use of MSCs, owing to its higher benefits such as the low risk of immune and graft rejection, along with the development of GvHD, no requirement of stem cell donor, and limited need for anti-rejection drugs.

Growing acceptance of stem cell therapies

The growing concerns regarding organ transplants have driven the demand for stem cell therapy products. Conventional organ donation is associated with infection and immunosuppression risks, as well as rejection. Some of the other complications include diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and gastrointestinal problems.

The increasing acceptance of stem cell therapies for chronic diseases and conditions is increasing the need to preserve cord blood for future requirements, thus increasing the demand for cord blood banking services.

The key vendors are as follows:

CBR

Cryo-Cell

StemCyte

ViaCord

