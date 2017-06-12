The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sunrun Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) who purchased shares between September 10, 2015 and May 3, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Sunrun failed to adequately disclose how many customers canceled contracts after signing up for the Company's home-solar energy system; (ii) discovery of the foregoing conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential civil sanctions; and (iii) as a result, Sunrun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is investigating whether Sunrun "adequately disclosed how many customers have canceled contracts after signing up for a home solar-energy system." The report stated that the SEC "recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations." The report added that the customer cancellation figure at Sunrun "grew to be as high as 40% earlier this year" and that an "increase in cancellations caused Sunrun to halve its growth expectations in 2016 from 80% to 40%."

Shareholders have until July 3, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/sunrun-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm