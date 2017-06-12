NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Cory Reid has joined Tyton Partners, the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector, as a Managing Director. He will be primarily focused on developing new business relationships with EdTech, SaaS, and emerging tech-enabled services businesses in emerging growth economies in Europe and China over the next 18 months while he supports, in parallel, some unique philanthropic sabbatical projects. During this time, Cory will be based in Romania and China.

Cory has extensive experience creating, leading, growing, and raising capital for companies with rapid expansion goals. Most recently he was CEO of Salt Lake City-based MasteryConnect, a leading provider of K-12 formative and benchmark assessment, curriculum planning, and teacher collaboration. While at MasteryConnect, he raised $30 million in seed, Series A, and Series B capital, and grew company revenue over 100% annually. Previously, Cory was CEO of Instructure, an LMS provider disrupting K-12 and Higher Education. In 15 months, he led Instructure from pre-Beta / pre-business model stage to a venture funded company with significant Enterprise Value and a dramatic sales pipeline, including their first major customer, a consortium of over 10 universities and 150,000+ students.

"Cory is an experienced, successful operator of high-growth tech companies serving the K-12 and Higher Education markets, and a strong connector to growth opportunities," said Chris Curran, Founder and Managing Partner. "His unique skillset will assist Tyton in identifying M&A, capital raising, and investment grade opportunities in emerging growth economies, primarily in China and Europe."

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Chris and his team, the market leaders in the global knowledge sector," added Cory. "They are experts in the space and have contributed fundamentally to the growth of the sector, and have built something really special."

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector. With offices in Boston, Stamford, CT, and Chicago, the firm has an experienced team of advisors who deliver a unique spectrum of services from strategy and market development decision-support to mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access that helps institutions, companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and catalyze innovation in the sector.

For more information, visit Tyton Partners or follow us @tytonpartners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael White

General Manager, Managing Director

Tyton Partners

(646) 512-4663

Email Contact



