Global $77.53 Billion Crop Protection Chemicals Market, 2022 - Market is Dominated by Few Global Players Despite of Facing Stiff Competition From Some of the Local Players

The global crop protection chemicals market is mainly segmented by type (synthetic, natural), use (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others), crop types (cereal & grains, oilseed & pulses, fruits & vegetables), application (spraying, dusting, seed treatment, soil treatment, volatilization, and others), and form (solid and liquid).

Global crop protection chemicals market is primarily driven by the rising need to ensure food safety of growing population across the globe. World population is expected to grow by 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. While there is significant drop in the amount of land being used for the agricultural practices in developed countries; this would create additional burden on the agricultural sector to increase the production significantly. Technological advancements in terms of advanced application methods also aids in the growth of this market.

However, there is a rising concern about the chemical residues in the food and harmful environmental effects of some of the crop protection chemicals which results in banning or prohibiting the use of certain chemicals in agriculture. Also, many crop protection chemicals are known to cause terminal illness to human being, which made government bodies to come up with the stringent rules and regulations to monitor the production and distribution of such chemicals. In developed countries, the rise in health consciousness has created the need for organic food which certainly has negative impact on the growth of crop protection chemicals market in long run.

The market is dominated by few global players despite of facing stiff competition from some of the local players operating at the regional levels.

The key players operating in this domain includes



BASF SE

Syngenta AG

E.I. DUPONT De Nemours And Company

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

BAYER Cropscience AG

Nufarm Limited

The Dow Chemical Company

Monsanto Company

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



Market Ecosystem

Currency and Limitations

Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

5. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Type



Synthetic

Natural

6. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Use



Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicide

Others

7. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Crop Type



Cereal & Grains

Oilseed and Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

8. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Application



Spraying

Dusting

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Volatilization

Others

9. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Form



Solid

Liquid

10. Crop Protection Chemicals - Geographic Analysis



11 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Competitive Landscape



New Product Launches

Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration

Expansions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Other Developments

12. Company Profiles



