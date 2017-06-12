Global $77.53 Billion Crop Protection Chemicals Market, 2022 - Market is Dominated by Few Global Players Despite of Facing Stiff Competition From Some of the Local Players

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global crop protection chemicals market is mainly segmented by type (synthetic, natural), use (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others), crop types (cereal & grains, oilseed & pulses, fruits & vegetables), application (spraying, dusting, seed treatment, soil treatment, volatilization, and others), and form (solid and liquid).
Global crop protection chemicals market is primarily driven by the rising need to ensure food safety of growing population across the globe. World population is expected to grow by 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. While there is significant drop in the amount of land being used for the agricultural practices in developed countries; this would create additional burden on the agricultural sector to increase the production significantly. Technological advancements in terms of advanced application methods also aids in the growth of this market.
However, there is a rising concern about the chemical residues in the food and harmful environmental effects of some of the crop protection chemicals which results in banning or prohibiting the use of certain chemicals in agriculture. Also, many crop protection chemicals are known to cause terminal illness to human being, which made government bodies to come up with the stringent rules and regulations to monitor the production and distribution of such chemicals. In developed countries, the rise in health consciousness has created the need for organic food which certainly has negative impact on the growth of crop protection chemicals market in long run.
The market is dominated by few global players despite of facing stiff competition from some of the local players operating at the regional levels.
The key players operating in this domain includes
- BASF SE
- Syngenta AG
- E.I. DUPONT De Nemours And Company
- FMC Corporation
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd
- BAYER Cropscience AG
- Nufarm Limited
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Monsanto Company
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd
- Platform Specialty Products Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Market Ecosystem
- Currency and Limitations
- Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
5. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
6. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Use
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicide
- Others
7. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Crop Type
- Cereal & Grains
- Oilseed and Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
8. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Application
- Spraying
- Dusting
- Seed treatment
- Soil treatment
- Volatilization
- Others
9. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Form
- Solid
- Liquid
10. Crop Protection Chemicals - Geographic Analysis
11 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Competitive Landscape
- New Product Launches
- Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration
- Expansions
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Other Developments
12. Company Profiles
