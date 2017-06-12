PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, announced today that it has been named among the leaders in every category of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass for Privilege Management. The recognition comes as the latest in a string of positive third-party validations, driven by BeyondTrust's commitment to innovation and growth. In the past year, BeyondTrust has also received positive recognition from Forrester, Gartner, Quadrant Research and SC Magazine.

BeyondTrust was named as one of the leaders in every category of the report, including overall leaders, product leaders, market leaders and innovation leaders. KuppingerCole noted BeyondTrust's history as a long-standing and stable company, its support for both proxy- and host-based privilege management and its significantly improved integration across the product portfolio. The report also highlighted BeyondTrust's support for adaptive, dynamic authentication based on risk, as well as its deep integration into target platforms with BeyondTrust's host-centric approach.

KuppingerCole placed BeyondTrust as "strong positive" or "positive" for:

Security

Functionality

Integration

Interoperability

Usability

Innovativeness

Market Position

Financial Strength

Ecosystem

"The PowerBroker product family offers a simple and straightforward deployment for the central components, making it easier for customers who include deployment timelines in their requirements," said Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst, KuppingerCole. "KuppingerCole places BeyondTrust among the market leaders in privileged access management for its product and market innovation."

"BeyondTrust is honored to be named among product, market and innovation leaders in the 2017 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privilege Management as we strive to bring our customers the most cohesive and advanced privileged access management solution available," said Brad Hibbert, Chief Technology Officer, BeyondTrust. "As a customer-driven company, we provide our customers a solution, not just a set of tools, that continues to be positively recognized by distinguished third-party evaluators."

About KuppingerCole

KuppingerCole, founded in 2004, is a global Analyst Company headquartered in Europe focusing on Information Security and Identity and Access Management (IAM). KuppingerCole stands for expertise, thought leadership, outstanding practical relevance, and a vendor-neutral view on the information security market segments, covering all relevant aspects like: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Governance & Auditing Tools, Cloud and Virtualization Security, Information Protection, Mobile as well as Software Security, System and Network Security, Security Monitoring, Analytics & Reporting, Governance, and Organization & Policies.

For further information, please contact clients@kuppingercole.com

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

