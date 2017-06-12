CrowdFlower raises $20M to accelerate the adoption of AI within the enterprise

Industry Ventures and Salesforce Ventures invest in human-in-the-loop AI category leader

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CrowdFlower, an essential human-in-the-loop AI platform for data science and machine learning teams, today announced its recent $20M venture funding. The investment round was led by Industry Ventures, with new investor Salesforce Ventures participating alongside existing investors Canvas Ventures, Microsoft Ventures and Trinity Ventures.

"We're at the beginning of a Cambrian explosion of AI applications within the enterprise," said Robin Bordoli, CEO at CrowdFlower. "The bottleneck for the large-scale adoption of machine learning still remains the availability of high quality training data and human-in-the-loop workflows to handle the failure states of the algorithm. A machine learning model without training data and human-in-the-loop workflows is like a rocket ship with a large engine but no fuel and no navigation system. It won't reach escape velocity nor will it achieve the trajectory to land on its intended target. With this funding, we can accelerate our reach and help data science and machine learning teams everywhere produce the training data they need within the scale, cost and quality parameters that matter to them."

CrowdFlower will use the new funding to extend its platform functionality and develop integrations into other machine learning technologies.The company will also grow its operations by hiring new data scientists, machine learning experts, engineers, customer success managers, and sales and marketing professionals.

"AI is enabling companies to be more productive and deliver smarter, more personalized customer experiences," said John Somorjai, EVP of Corporate Development and Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce. "CrowdFlower is a great example of the amazing innovation and commitment to customer success that we're seeing in the Salesforce ecosystem as customers embrace AI."

"We've been systematically surveying the AI industry landscape looking for the companies who deliver mission critical components in making AI work," said Jonathan Roosevelt, Venture Partner at Industry Ventures. "We believe CrowdFlower is the leading player in the new emerging category they call human-in-the-loop for machine learning. With their software platform, they are solving a big horizontal problem across a range of verticals, so their addressable market opportunity today is 100,000 data scientists inside 15,000 companies in North America, and growing very rapidly. We're excited to partner with them in the next stage of their development as they create and lead this new category."

