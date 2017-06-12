Research and Markets - Global Aerotropolis Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Austin Industries, Hensel Phelps, Skanska, Turner Construction & Walsh Group

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aerotropolis Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global aerotropolis market to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Aerotropolis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is establishment of connected transportation network. Aerotropolis is a fairly new concept and requires significant investment. Globally, groups and organizations have adopted various strategies to initiate the aerotropolis plan.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise of airport-centered urban development. Airports are gradually becoming the new dynamic centers of various economic activities. They have incorporated several commercial services, both inside passenger terminals and on landside areas. With the growing demand for airport-centric operations, the urban economic region development is significantly driving the market to enhance globalization and digitalization in airports.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cost-intensive market penetration. Though factors, such as growing passenger traffic and significant investments, are driving airports' non-aeronautical revenue, few challenges hinder the growth of the market. For instance, most domestic or regional airports are only used for arrival and departure and offer very few concessionaires.

Key vendors



Austin Industries

HENSEL PHELPS

Skanska

Turner Construction

Walsh Group



Other prominent vendors



Balfour Beatty

Clark Construction

Manhattan Construction

McCarthy Building Companies

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by airport type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gppnw7/globalMedia Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716