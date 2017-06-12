Media Advisory - TSB to Hold a News Conference to Release its Investigation Report Into the October 2015 Capsizing and Sinking of the Passenger Vessel Leviathan II off Plover Reefs in Clayoquot Sound, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will hold a news conference on 14 June 2017 to make public its investigation report (M15P0347) into the October 2015 capsizing and sinking of the passenger vessel Leviathan II off Plover Reefs in Clayoquot Sound, British Columbia.

When:

14 June 2017

10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Who:

Kathy Fox, Chair of the TSB

Clinton Rebeiro, Investigator-in-Charge

Pierre Murray, Regional Manager of Marine Investigations

Where:

Vancouver Maritime Museum

T.K. Gallery

1905 Ogden Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

The event will be broadcast live on Ustream at the following address: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/ZK7R3XaGbPP

This event is for media only. Media representatives will need to show their outlet identification.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at http://www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Media Relations, +1-819-994-8053, media@tsb.gc.ca