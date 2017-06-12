Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal flushing systems marketreport. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global flushing systems market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. The increased emphasis on water conservation is increasingly prompting customers to opt for water-efficient products. Vendors in the market are developing and designing new ways to make flushing systems more water efficient. Global vendors such as American Standard and Kohler have introduced water-efficient flushing systems.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global flushing systems market is largely fragmented due to the increasing number of local vendors from countries such as India, China, and Malaysia. However, the global flushing systems market has major international vendors such as TOTO and GROHE. The market is expected to witness a decent growth during the forecast period with strong support from the residential and non-residential construction sectors.

"Initiatives by governments will further help in the market growth. The Government of India has launched a plan to make the country open defecate free by 2020. The plan is to construct urinals all over the country to provide germ-free environment," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead construction research analyst from Technavio.

The focus area of market participants is on developing and nurturing the customer-vendor relationship. Also, to achieve cost-effective products, vendors can opt for strategic mergers and acquisitions with local players to attain a decent market share.

Top five flushing systems market vendors

Geberit

Geberit has a strong local presence in most of the European countries. It operates as an integrated group with several brands under its portfolio. It has 33 production facilities out of which six are located overseas.

GROHE

GROHE manufactures and markets bathroom, shower, and kitchen solutions. It has production plants located in Germany, Portugal, Thailand, and South Africa. The company has a presence in more than 130 countries and is among the leading manufacturers of bathroom, shower, and kitchen sanitary products.

Hindware

Hindustan Sanitary ware and Industries (HSIL) is commonly known by its brand Hindware. The company exists in more than 40 countries, including the Pacific Islands, the UK, the Middle East, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Russia.

Kohler

Kohler manufactures and distributes kitchen and bath products, furniture, engines and power systems, cabinetry, and tiles. In 2015, the company reported a revenue of $6 billion. The company has 49 manufacturing facilities globally.

TOTO

TOTO manufactures and sells plumbing products. In 1946, the company started the manufacturing of metal fittings and faucets. The company manufactures toilets, lavatories, faucets, washlets, and Neorests.

