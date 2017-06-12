OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- As part of an on-going effort to better understand factors influencing housing systems in Canada, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release a new product based on credit reporting agency data - Homeowners' Debt at a Glance.

Homeowners' Debt at a Glance is a series of "quick-read" analyses of consumer credit data focused on homeowners, mortgage holders and potential homebuyers' debt and credit use.

The first quick-read will look at mortgage delinquency rates and be made available on Tuesday, June 13th at 9:00 am Eastern Time through the Housing Observer Online.

