Technavio's latest report on the global luxury furniture marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612006004/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global luxury furniture market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tamal Saha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on retail goods and services sector, says, "The increase in demand for branded products is driven by greater spending power in emerging countries, worldwide growth of High Net Worth Individual segment, and rise in purchasing ability of luxury and mass market segments. This has resulted in the target market for luxury enterprises expanding, with a positive fallout on their economic and financial growth

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global luxury furniture marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in demand for eco-friendly and green furnishings

The awareness of eco-friendly and green furniture in the Americas and Europe has increased. It is also being witnessed among the consumers of developing countries such as China. Consumers are currently showing more preference toward eco-friendly furniture such as those made from Moso bamboo, which is harder and more durable than oak.

"Eco-friendly furniture had always been available but is rapidly becoming mainstream. Environmental concerns such as awareness of the effect of deforestation on ecosystems and climate change have led key vendors to go green," according to Tamal.

Growing online sales of luxury furniture

The fraction of the revenue generated by the global online furniture market has been growing gradually over a period. At present, online sales may have a lower contribution toward the sales revenue of the market. However, it is expected to have a noticeable market share by the end of the forecast period.

Online retailing is a convenient platform for vendors, particularly for those going through product or geographic expansion phases. In such circumstances, vendors prefer to promote and sell their extended line of products through their online portals.

Digital marketing and social media campaigns for consumer engagement

With advances in internet technology and innovations in internet applications, there has been a paradigm shift in the promotional and marketing activities of vendors in the market. Unlike the past decades, where print media and radio communication were the only medium of communication, the vendors in the market are coming up with several digital marketing campaigns and promotional activities for the luxury furniture segment.

The key players in the market have a digital media presence to enhance their market visibility and acquire potential customers. Apart from the conventional marketing channels, digital marketing has become a key marketing channel for the luxury furniture segment. This is because of its wide customer outreach and zero cost of marketing activities.

The key vendors are as follows:

Inter IKEA Systems

Heritage Home Group

Herman Miller

HNI

MUEBLES PICO

Steinhoff International

Williams-Sonoma

Browse Related Reports:

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market 2017-2021

Global Archery Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Court Shoes Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggageretail systems, and pet supplies. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612006004/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com