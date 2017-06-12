DETROIT, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (The Center), announces a strategic relationship with Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of IMRI. In this partnership, The Center will market and connect Cytellix's managed security service directly with Michigan's small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses. Cytellix's managed cyber security service, which enables customers to meet compliance with NIST SP 800-171 cyber requirements, is a turnkey solution that brings a complete cyber assessment, vulnerability scanning, continuous network behavioral analytics, remediation best practices and a plan of action as an annual subscription.

NIST requires the federal supply chain customer base to meet cybersecurity compliance by December 31, 2017. The supply chain must complete assessments, documentation, remediation and real-time awareness of any cyber vulnerabilities within 30 days of any contract award.

Elliot Forsyth, the vice president of business operations for The Center, is actively educating the state of Michigan on the cyber requirements for its customers. "I am pleased to be working with Cytellix, which brings subject matter expertise in cybersecurity. Its approach to helping our customers meet compliance with NIST requirements for 800-171 as referenced in the DFAR 252.204-7012, is both affordable and reduces the internal challenges for supply chain manufactures to understand these cyber guidelines. Cytellix's provides a standards-based, seamless approach to both cyber-preparedness and easy-to-understand solutions for the real world."

Brian Berger, the executive vice president of commercial cybersecurity for Cytellix, stresses the important relationship between cyber-preparedness and business development. "The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center is wholly dedicated to leading Michigan manufacturers to success. Cytellix is privileged to partner with an organization whose forward thinking will be invaluable to its clients' potential for sustained business growth. We feel confident that our combined expertise will position Michigan manufacturers to not only be cyber-ready, but prepared for new contract opportunities as well."

ABOUT CYTELLIX: Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), is a privately held cybersecurity managed service provider, specializing in proactive situational awareness. Cytellix has the only solution in the industry that can detect known and "unknown" threats in any enterprise environment, while providing complete network visibility and system compatibility. Cytellix analyzes the traffic and behavior of millions of IP addresses for organizations of every size in a wide range of data-rich industries -- including government, manufacturing, finance, banking, law, higher education and healthcare -- with best-in-class, real-time network scanning technology. In addition to securing network perimeters for the U.S. Army and the Missile Defense Agency, as well as leading corporations such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kaiser Permanente and the Walt Disney Company, Cytellix has created an affordable turnkey solution for small- and mid-size companies -- which have become one of the largest targets of cyberattacks in recent years - and its solutions have protected over 7 million devices thus far. (www.cytellix.com)

