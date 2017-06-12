Building Industry Credit Association (BICA): BICA Launches New Website for Construction Liens & Notices

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / The Building Industry Credit Association (BICA) has launched an upgraded new website to showcase available services such as construction liens, preliminary notices, credit reports, and mechanics liens.

BICA has been in business since 1903 and provides nationwide "Upfront Notices" (notices usually required near the start of a job) for all fifty states, where required by statute. These are typically known as a Preliminary Notice, Notice to Owner, Notice to Contractor, Notice of Right to Lien and other names on a state-by-state basis.

With the launch of a new website, BICA hopes to achieve a larger web presence as more and more people rely on the internet to find and order services. The new website also includes a mobile version that is design to make it easy for potential customers to reach the BICA team.

The new site also includes a blog with expert level content on contractor's liens, contractor's licenses, and highly detailed end-of-year legislative reports for California and other states.

They have also announced a new member portal as an upcoming feature on the website.

BICA was recently the premier sponsor at the Southwest Business Credit Conference.

Those who would like to connect with BICA on social media can follow them on LinkedIn.

Contact BICA:

Andrea Parisi

(909) 303-2300

info@bicanet.com

10601 Civic Center Dr. Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

SOURCE: Building Industry Credit Association (BICA)