Ganapati plc - Clarification in Relation to Publishing Dates

London, June 12
12 June 2017
Ganapati Plc
("Ganapati" or "the Company")
Clarification announcement in relation to publishing dates
of Trading Update
The announcements released by Ganapati Plc on 2 June 2017 at 12.38 and 7 June 2017 at 09:19, stated in error the publishing date as 2 June 2016 and 7 June 2016.
The Board wishes to clarity that the announcement publishing dates should read as follows: 2 June 2017 and 7 June 2017.
The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement
