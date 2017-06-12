sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ganapati plc - Clarification in Relation to Publishing Dates

PR Newswire
London, June 12

12 June 2017

Ganapati Plc
("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Clarification announcement in relation to publishing dates
of Trading Update

The announcements released by Ganapati Plc on 2 June 2017 at 12.38 and 7 June 2017 at 09:19, stated in error the publishing date as 2 June 2016 and 7 June 2016.

The Board wishes to clarity that the announcement publishing dates should read as follows: 2 June 2017 and 7 June 2017.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:
Ganapati plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com


