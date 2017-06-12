LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, a fast-casual concept known for its chef-driven menu, announced today that it's an official sponsor of the 2017 Vans Warped Tour, the largest traveling music festival in the United States. Blaze will rock the summer with a presence on the 41-stop tour, which is known for its cult-like following with over 500,000 concertgoers each year.

"Partnering with Vans Warped Tour was a natural fit," said Kim Freer, Director of Cultivating Fanatics at Blaze Pizza. "This iconic summer festival shares our belief in celebrating individual expression and the creative forces that drive it."

By day, Blaze Pizza will be integrated into several aspects of each tour stop, most notably showcasing a structure that will be the envy of social media accounts. Incorporating the vibe of the tour and the restaurant, Blaze has created a skateboard ramp as the backdrop to a photo op experience with a twist. Attendees will pose atop of a bolted-down skateboard and can post their picture on Instagram or Twitter for a chance to win free pizza.

By night, tour band Jule Vera will perform exclusive unplugged events at the area Blaze Pizza restaurant in select cities. Blaze fans will be the first to know where the Alabama-based rockers will pop up for these one-of-a-kind acoustic sets and will also receive a free download of their song "Lifeline." Follow Blaze on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to get behind-the-scenes access to the tour and band Jule Vera.

"The Vans Warped Tour began as an unconventional way to showcase emerging musical acts," said Kevin Lyman, Vans Warped Tour CEO and Founder. "We feel that same synergy with Blaze Pizza, as they are truly changing the game when it comes to pizza."

Vans Warped Tour will kick off its 23rd year on Friday, June 16th in Seattle. Notable alumni include artists such as Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Eminem, No Doubt, Green Day and Blink 182.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on August 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 197 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

About Vans Warped Tour

The Vans Warped Tour, presented by Journeys, is well known as America's longest running touring music festival of the summer. Since 1995, the tour has been a showcase for both established and up and coming talent, across a wide range of eclectic sub-genres.

The tour has also cemented its place in history by bringing alternative rock and skate culture from the underground to the forefront of global youth culture, while at the same time helping those in need through non-profit and eco initiatives.

Alternative Press readers voted the Vans Warped Tour as the "Best Tour/Festival" and Rolling Stone called it "America's Most Successful Festival".

About Jule Vera

With a band from Alabama, a listener might expect to hear the trademark Southern riffs and harmonies. However, instead of traditional Southern influences, pop quintet Jule Vera takes more inspiration from their experiences and an observational analysis of the world in which they live. The band formed organically in 2010, when guitarist/keyboardist Jake Roland and bassist Will Stacey decided to start a band as high school students. It wasn't long before the duo transitioned into a three-piece upon meeting their talented vocalist and frontwoman, Ansley Newman at a local garage band camp, thus forming Jule Vera in its current iteration in 2013.

Following successful EPs and singles, Jule Vera are now excited to release their debut full-length album, Waiting On The Sun (available for preorder now, releasing everywhere June 16). This is their first release on Weekday Records/Sony Music RAL. The group will be performing the album while headlining the Vans Warped Tour this summer, including singing hit songs, "Something Good," "Bad Company," "Show Me" and "Lifeline." For more on the band, to listen to their music or to follow them on social media, go to www.julevera.com.

