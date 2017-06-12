Global Sheet Membrane Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021 - Rise in Construction Industry is a Key Trend Gaining Momentum - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sheet Membrane Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global sheet membrane market to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Sheet Membrane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid industrial expansion. Modernization and diversification of social and economic lifestyle, increasing urban population, and renovation of buildings have led to the intensification of the industrial construction sector. This, in turn, resulted in an expeditious use of sheet membranes in the construction industry.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in construction industry. Urbanization requires adequate commercial and residential infrastructure. The rapid growth in urbanization over the last few decades has led to the construction of skyscrapers and tall structures around the world, especially in emerging economies.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatility in raw material prices. Bitumen and polypropylene are mainly used for manufacturing sheet membranes. These are produced from petroleum products, which undergo certain regulations starting from their production till the supply chain. The increase in such regulations to reduce greenhouse gases directly impacts the prices of petroleum products there by influencing the prices of bitumen and polypropylene. Price volatility of raw materials and an increase in energy cost will decrease the production volumes of petroleum products.

Key vendors



BASF

Dow Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Sika

SOPREMA



Other prominent vendors



Carlisle Companies

Firestone Building Products

GAF

GSE Environmental

Johns Manville



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



