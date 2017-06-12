Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2017) - Cliff Grandison, President of Alaska Hydro Corporation (TSXV: AKH), today announced that the Company has awarded a contract to Rescan Tahltan Environmental Consultants Ltd. (RTEC) for an Archaeological Overview Assessment of its More Creek Hydroelectric Project and Forrest Kerr Diversion Project sites. RTEC is 50/50 joint venture of ERM Consultants Canada Ltd. and the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation.

The scope of the Archaeological Overview Assessment will include:

The review of existing archaeological data to determine if there are any known archaeological sites within the Project area and to provide a context for the general archaeological environment; The identification on a base map of the locations of any known archaeological sites within the Project area as well as archaeological/heritage potential based on the information gathered, the environmental context and other relevant factors; A comparison of the information gathered with the currently proposed development plan and an initial determination where potential conflicts could exist and provide recommendations.

Should RTEC identify archaeological concerns within the Project area, recommendations for further study, such as an Archaeological Impact Assessment (AIA), mitigation, and/or monitoring will be provided by them to the Company.

The More Creek Project site and the Forrest Kerr Diversion site have been the subject of archaeological studies by others in the area and on a historical basis by BC Hydro, the former holder of the site. It is hoped that the archaeological records will fully identify archaeological sites of potential interest allowing for a focused study on critical areas.

This study will be included in the Canadian Environmental Impact Statement required by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency and in the Development Plan required by the BC Environmental Assessment Office.

The Company is continuing its optimization of the project design and economics during the permitting period currently underway which it intends to follow with the completion of a full bankable feasibility study.

For further information, please contact:

Cliff Grandison, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 929-3961

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES