AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) today announced they have retained BMKR LLP Certified Public Accounts, a registered PCAOB firm, www.bmkr.com, to fully audit the company and allow for trading on a more senior exchange.

Additionally Iconic Brands has engaged Austin Legal Group, www.austinlegalgroup.com, for all corporate legal matters, compliance, filings and negotiations. Austin Legal is a full service firm with definitive expertise with small public companies.

The company is also pleased to announce that they presented Bellissima Prosecco, www.bellissimaprosecco.com, to the Canadian association of Liquor Jurisdictions, CALJ, for what would represent approximately and initially 50% of the Canadian Liquor market for Bellissima to be distributed in. These meetings took place in Toronto last week, and the company is hopeful and confident we can have approval by the 3rd quarter of 2017, and our Canadian neighbors will be able to enjoy Bellissima Prosecco.

Mr. Richard DeCicco stated, "We continue to make strides in both the development of our company in the public markets as well our brands in the consumer markets. I'm very excited about the opportunity in Canada as well, and as previously mention I will be negotiating to open the U.K."

Please visit our website www.bellissimprosecco.com and join the mailing list and see our product availability map: Christie's appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; also follow us on twitter at @BellissimabyCB.

Please watch the great videos with Chazz Palminteri to learn about our brand and see the map for our list of current retailers.Please visit our website www.bivivodka.com to learn about the finest Sicilian Craft Vodka on the market today.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Iconic Brands, Inc.

Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com



