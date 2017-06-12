Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from June 5, 2017 until June 9, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Issuer Issuer's identification code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price Identification code of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.06 FR0000130577 64,310 65.58564469 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.06 FR0000130577 154,241 65.57140092 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.06 FR0000130577 11,814 65.57784662 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.06 FR0000130577 43,100 65.58629234 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.07 FR0000130577 65,000 65.84807692 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.07 FR0000130577 143,555 65.83875999 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.07 FR0000130577 10,000 66.02017300 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.07 FR0000130577 31,445 65.85271045 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.08 FR0000130577 65,000 65.51075600 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.08 FR0000130577 97,929 65.47126193 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.08 FR0000130577 10,000 65.53590500 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.08 FR0000130577 40,000 65.47055800 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.09 FR0000130577 11,050 65.42820181 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.09 FR0000130577 29,510 65.35959573 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.09 FR0000130577 3,882 65.44898506 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.09 FR0000130577 7,178 65.43669685 TRQX TOTAL 788,014 65.62713623

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting)and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

Publicis Groupe SA

Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board, with share capital of 90,378,154 euros

Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris France

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

