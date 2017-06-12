Research and Markets - Global CBRND Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.67% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Bruker, Chemring, Elbit Systems, FLIR Systems & Smiths Detection

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global CBRND Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global CBRND market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global CBRND Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of chlorobutyl skin in gas masks. The masks that are currently used in chemical warfare do not provide the utmost protection against a variety of toxic agents and gasses that are used in wars or terror attacks. Chemical weapons such as nerve agents once inhaled can directly attack the respiratory systems of the soldiers and be fatal.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing chemical and biological warfare by militants. Countries are witnessing growing instances of asymmetric warfare that are creating global tensions. Internal and external security threats affect a country's growth and development, and its international relationship with other countries. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of conflicts globally.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is soldier protection system funding constraints. North America had the highest share of the market because of its high defense budget; however, sequestration measures in the US are expected to have an adverse effect on the market. The Budget Control Act passed by the US Congress in 2011 aims to reduce the overall military spending by $487 billion over the next 10 years.

