Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence company, is set to host a webinar titled 'Healthcare Reimbursement Landscape in China and Japan; Turning Challenges into Opportunities,' on June 20th. The 45-minute webinar will showcase expert advice from two Infiniti Research analysts who have many years of experience focusing on market intelligence for the medical device, med-tech, and pharmaceutical industries.

Why do we recommend this webinar for you?

Most medical device manufacturers focus on the market numbers and huge opportunities in complex markets such as China and Japan before venturing in to these markets. However, these markets are much more multifarious than just numbers and medical device manufacturers need to be up-to-date with the medical insurance and regulatory landscape, especially at a time when these economies are constantly changing their outlook towards traditional regulations and moving towards more uniform systems.

The webinar titled 'Healthcare Reimbursement Landscape in China and Japan; Turning Challenges into Opportunities' focuses on understanding these complex markets and providing valuable data and insights to medical device manufacturers that assist them in making crucial decisions.

The 45 minute webinar will cover:

Why it's important to track and understand the reimbursement scenario in complex markets like China and Japan

Understanding the complexity of medical insurance in focus countries

Market access, regulatory clearance, and categorization of medical devices in China and Japan

Challenges faced by foreign medical device manufacturers, and ways to mitigate these challenges

Understanding the categorization and reimbursement procedure for new, advanced, and innovative medical devices

Methods of obtaining or calculating reimbursement amounts for medical devices along with relevant examples

Speakers' Profiles:

Vivek Sikaria is delivery lead and solutioning expert for competitive and market intelligence services offered by Infiniti Research. He has more than 10 years of experience in setting up programs which focus on market intelligence and competitive insights for leading medical devices and pharmaceutical clients from across the globe.

Karan K. is an experienced analyst involved with the global medical device and med-tech space. In his role, he is responsible for tracking and analyzing the reimbursement landscapes for pharmaceuticals and medical devices across the globe. Currently, he is working on a variety of healthcare projects in which he works with a team of market research experts to predict how current market trends, along with changes in government regulations and policies, impact the reimbursement landscape for specific medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

