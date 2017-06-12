Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Emergence of Advanced & Compact Consumer Electronic Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global semiconductor silicon wafer market to grow at a CAGR of 0.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous decrease of lithography wavelength. A photomask is an opaque plate with a precision image of ICs. On exposing the photomasks to ultraviolet light at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm, an identical image of the design on to the silicon wafers is produced. The ever-decreasing feature size and increase in chip density has increased the complexity of wafers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices. Consumer electronic devices have witnessed a massive transformation in the last five years. Smartphones have replaced feature phones, laptops have replaced PCs, and now tablets are replacing laptops. LED TVs and OLED TVs too are replacing CRT TVs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high inventory levels in the supply chain. The semiconductor industry is cyclical in nature, which affects the operating results of the semiconductor vendors due to severe downturns. Semiconductor manufacturers face risks such as overcapacity, decreased demand, and increased price competition. Changes in customer requirements due to new manufacturing capacity and advances in technology affect the semiconductor manufacturers considerably.

Key vendors



Shin-Etsu Chemical

Siltronic

SUMCO

SunEdison Semiconductor



Other prominent vendors



LG Siltron

Silicon Materials

Virginia Semiconductor

Wafer World



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



