Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.06.2017 | 19:46
PR Newswire

Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Emergence of Advanced & Compact Consumer Electronic Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global semiconductor silicon wafer market to grow at a CAGR of 0.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous decrease of lithography wavelength. A photomask is an opaque plate with a precision image of ICs. On exposing the photomasks to ultraviolet light at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm, an identical image of the design on to the silicon wafers is produced. The ever-decreasing feature size and increase in chip density has increased the complexity of wafers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices. Consumer electronic devices have witnessed a massive transformation in the last five years. Smartphones have replaced feature phones, laptops have replaced PCs, and now tablets are replacing laptops. LED TVs and OLED TVs too are replacing CRT TVs.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high inventory levels in the supply chain. The semiconductor industry is cyclical in nature, which affects the operating results of the semiconductor vendors due to severe downturns. Semiconductor manufacturers face risks such as overcapacity, decreased demand, and increased price competition. Changes in customer requirements due to new manufacturing capacity and advances in technology affect the semiconductor manufacturers considerably.

Key vendors

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • Siltronic
  • SUMCO
  • SunEdison Semiconductor

Other prominent vendors

  • LG Siltron
  • Silicon Materials
  • Virginia Semiconductor
  • Wafer World

