Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2030 - Research and Markets

The Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (2nd Edition), 2017-2030' report provides an extensive study on liquid biopsy kits/assays that are either commercialized or are under development for diagnosis and/or monitoring of different types of cancer.

There are several advanced approaches that are not only non-invasive/minimally invasive but also outweigh the limitations posed by invasive diagnostic procedures. Liquid biopsy has emerged as a promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool that analyzes biofluids (blood, urine or plasma) to detect rare cells and biomarkers such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA/RNA (ctNAs) or exosomes. Moreover, liquid biopsies are capable of not only analyzing the tumor state at the time of sample extraction but can also monitor and track changes in tumor genetics over the course of treatment. In addition to liquid biopsy, the market is gradually witnessing the emergence of several other non-invasive diagnostic technologies that exploit skin lesions, bronchial fluid and exhaled breath as samples to trace signatures of cancer. These tests use gene expression profiles, biomarker analysis, volatile organic compound detection and other advanced techniques of molecular genetics to identify a particular cancer indication.



The market is characterized by the presence of several companies that have proprietary technologies/platforms for either isolation/enrichment/enumeration of CTCs or for molecular characterization/sequencing of the genetic material extracted from the CTCs/exosomes. Based on these platforms, a number of liquid biopsy kits and systems are being developed for non-invasive diagnosis, prognosis, and patient and recurrence monitoring of different cancer indications. Such kits are likely to transform the cancer diagnostics market with many commercial success stories in the near future.



The market is primarily led by start-ups/small companies, such as (in alphabetical order) CellMax Life, Celsee Diagnostics, Datar Genetics, DiaDx, EONE-DIAGNOSTICS Genome Center, Exosome Sciences, iCellate Medical, Inivata, IVDiagnostics, LCM Genect and MDNA Life Sciences. It also has presence of mid to large-sized pharma players; notable examples include (in alphabetical order) Biocartis, Counsyl, Foundation Medicine, Genomic Health and NeoGenomics Laboratories.



In addition to the aforementioned players, a number of pharma giants are also developing assets in this field. Prominent players under this category include (in alphabetical order) Affymetrix, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Myriad Genetics, QIAGEN, Roche, Siemens Healthineers and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Amongst other elements, the report provides information on:



- The overall landscape of liquid biopsies and other novel non-invasive diagnostic tests with respect to the stage of development, type of markers (CTCs/ctNA/exosomes), test sample source (blood/urine/others), indications and type of application (early diagnosis/recurrence monitoring/patient monitoring). Additionally, the market overview highlights the geographical distribution and coverage of the tests across the globe, depicting the activity of this domain in different regions of the world.

- Comprehensive profiles of the popular tests and systems highlighting details on development status, specifications and advantages, clinical information, and related collaborations. Additionally, we have provided detailed profiles of the key players involved in the domain.

- The impact of venture capital funding in this area. It is important to mention that since the industry has witnessed the emergence of several start-ups, funding is a key enabler that is likely to drive both innovation and product development in the coming years.

- An elaborate valuation analysis of start-ups and small players that are involved in the liquid biopsy domain. We built a multi-variable dependent valuation model to estimate the current valuation of a number of companies focused in this domain.

- The emerging trends and the popularity of liquid biopsy on social media platforms, such as Twitter, over the last few years. The volume of tweets has witnessed an increasing trend in the last six years, influenced by the approval and launch of several liquid biopsy tests in the market.

- The competitive landscape of the players involved in the space. This is represented as an illustrative bubble analysis, which is based on parameters such as the liquid biopsy portfolio of a company, its number of employees and geographical coverage of the tests.

- Contribution of the other non-invasive cancer diagnostics market, taking into account the number of tests and the sales registered by the marketed tests.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Concept Of Non-Invasive Cancer Screening And Diagnostics



5. Market Landscape



6. Liquid Biopsy Market: Key Insights



7. Liquid Biopsy: Detailed Outlook



8. Venture Capital Funding



9. Company Valuation Analysis



10. Liquid Biopsy: Key Players



11. Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics



12. Market Sizing And Forecast



13. Conclusion



14. Interview Transcripts



15. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



16. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



Companies Mentioned (Partial List)



