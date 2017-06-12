On 31 May 2017, the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS announced of registration of supplement to the prospectus for public offering and listing of new units (New Units) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) with the Financial Supervision Authority, which, inter alia, extended the offering period and changed the offer price of New Units to be equal to net asset value of the Fund units as of 31 May 2017, but not more than 1.345 EUR per unit.



NAV of the unit of the Fund as of 31 May 2017 is 1.3308 EUR per unit. Therefore the offer price for New Units is EUR 1.3308 per unit. The price for Offer Units is the same for institutional investors and retail investors.



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



