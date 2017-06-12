SON, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Promise Technology, a leading developer of open storage platforms for video surveillance, today announced that its Vess A-Series Network Video Recorders (NVRs) are certified for use with Bosch Video Management System software (BVMS). Certifying Vess A-Series NVRs with the BVMS strengthens the companies' partnership and offers customers an optimized solution that has been tested to deliver the highest levels of performance and reliability. Extensive documentation of the testing results is available and ensures that customers can fully leverage the performance offered by the integrated Vess A-Series and the BVMS solution while also reducing deployment and management costs by having the VMS and surveillance storage on a single device.

The BVMS is a unique enterprise IP video security solution that offers seamless management of digital video, audio and data across any IP network. It provides the best VMS to go with Bosch video devices and integrates seamlessly with Promise's servers and storage solutions for video surveillance. Vess A-Series NVRs are purpose-built for video surveillance and include a suite of features unique to Promise called SmartBoost Technologies, which optimize system performance. The Bosch and Promise solution is resilient, affordable and scalable for systems of any size.

"The last few years have seen the ecosystem surrounding BVMS become very robust," noted Mario Verhaeg, product manager for Bosch Security Systems. "BVMS integrates with third-party cameras, storage devices and software applications to provide end-to-end solutions. We look forward to the collaboration between Promise and Bosch, as it will ensure that customers can benefit from the many advantages provided by our combined solution."

"We place great importance on working closely together with our ecosystem partners to certify our solutions, ensuring that they are compatible and optimized for our shared customers," said John van den Elzen, general manager, Surveillance Business Unit, Promise Technology. "Bosch is one of the most innovative companies in the surveillance industry, so it is really exciting to certify our solutions for interoperability. Now, the unique capabilities of our NVRs and storage solutions can be fully leveraged with BVMS."

For more information, visit www.promise.com or follow Promise Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Bosch Security Systems

Bosch Security Systems division is a leading global supplier of security, safety, and communications products, solutions and services. The product portfolio includes video surveillance, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. Professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound and music complete the range. Bosch Security Systems develops and manufactures in its own plants across the world. Additional information can be accessed at www.boschsecurity.com.

About Promise Technology Inc.

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media, and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

The Americas:

Dena Jacobson

dena@lages.com

or by phone at 949-453-8080



EMEA:

Dennis Lamers

dennis.lamers@eu.promise.com

or by phone at +31 (0) 40 235 2614



Japan:

Ushio Koida

ushio.koida@jp.promise.com

or by phone at +81 3 6801-8064



Taiwan:

Ya-Ping Hsu

ya-ping.hsu@tw.promise.com

or by phone at +886-978695780



