Global Inductor Market Report 2017 - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Research and Markets

Global Inductor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$5.113 billion in 2021, from US$4.042 billion in 2016

Growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, set-top boxes, portable gaming consoles, and others is the major factor which is driving the demand for various inductors worldwide.



The growth of global inductor market is also fueled by escalating demand for inductors by telecommunication, industrial, automotive, and defense sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest inductor market growth rate during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing industries, especially in Japan and India, thereby impacting the global inductor market. However, due to advancement in technology in other sectors, the size of products such as wireless handsets, gaming devices, and the like pressurizes inductor manufacturers to produce complex miniature inductors, thereby acting as a technological barrier to the growth of global inductor market.



The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.



Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Inductor. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's Five Forces model as a part of this report section.



Thirdly, Inductor market has been segmented by type, end user industry, and geography. On the basis of types of inductors, the market is segmented as Air Core Inductor, Iron Core Inductor, Ferrite Core Inductor, Toroidal Core Inductor and Multilayer Inductor among others. By end user industries, the segmentation has been done as travel and transportation, manufacturing, communication and technology, military and defense, consumer electronics, and others as a part of this report.



Important regions for vendors in terms of market size are covered through detailed geographical segmentation and country level forecasts. Geographical regions covered as a part of this section are Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.



Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry player profiles as part of this section are Vishay Intertechnology, AVX Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., and TDK Corporation among other companies



