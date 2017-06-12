Intelligent Power Module Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 by Technology, Voltage rating, Current Rating & Application - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Intelligent Power Module Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Global Intelligent Power Module Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% over the forecast period to reach US$3.455 billion by 2021, from US$2.370 billion in 2016. APAC region is expected to witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period.

The self-driving and self-protection capabilities of Intelligent Power Modules help in providing steady performance, high noise immunity and higher operating frequency as compared to IGBT modules. Growing focus on minimizing carbon dioxide emission is the key driver of intelligent power modules market, especially in electric vehicles. By application, consumer electronics holds the largest market share owing to the escalating demand for increased energy efficiency.



Growing need for power infrastructure and an increase in reliability by way of providing an enhanced level of monitoring will further propel the growth of the global intelligent power modules market in the next five years. Compact design and increased energy efficiency are also expected to increase the use of intelligent power modules in industrial applications such as servo drivers and UPS along with others.



The factors that contribute to this growth include rising need for energy in economies of China and India, supportive government initiatives to boost the domestic manufacturing sector, and growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. However, the growth of the global intelligent power modules market will be hindered by difficulty in designing a control structure coupled with the low adoption of the technology during the forecast period.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric co. Ltd., Semikron, Infineon technologies AG and ON Semiconductor Corporation along with others.



Segmentation



Thirdly, intelligent power module has been segmented on the basis of technology, voltage rating, current rating, application and geography as below:



By Technology:



MOSFET

IGBT

By Voltage Rating

0600V to 1200V

>1200V

By Current Rating:



0A100A600 A

By Application:



Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Energy

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Intelligent Power Module Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)



6. Intelligent Power Module Market Forecast by Voltage Rating (US$ billion)



7. Intelligent Power Module Market Forecast by Current Rating (US$ billion)



8. Intelligent Power Module by Application (US$ billion)



9. Intelligent Power Module Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



10. Competitive Intelligence



11. Company Profiles



Fuji Electric

Infineon technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Powerex

STMicroelectronics

Semikron

Vincotech

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3zn7c9/intelligent_power

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716