$40 Billion Security Printing Market 2017 - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Research and Markets

Security Printing Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 7.77% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$40.003 billion in 2021, increasing from US$25.529 billion in 2016.

Security printing is the process of printing of certain items that involve verification and security from unlawful activities. The major role is to avoid criminal activities like frauds, tampering, counterfeiting and other practices. Growing cases of counterfeiting practices is the major driver of global security printing market. Increasing requirement of brand protection is further boosting the demand for security printing solutions. Stringent government regulations and standards worldwide along with the growing awareness about consumer rights among consumers will propel the security printing market growth in the forthcoming years.



North America will witness the significant growth of security printing market owing to rising consumer awareness in the region. APAC region is projected to witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period due to rising purchasing power and living standards in the emerging economies such as China and India. However, growing digitization will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Madras Security Printers Private Ltd, 3M and Giesecke & Devrient among others.

Segmentation



Thirdly, Security Printing market has been segmented by printing process, application, and geography as below:



By Printing Process



Lithographic Printing

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Letterpress Printing

Intaglio Printing

Others

By Application



Financials

Tickets

Personal ID

Brand Protection

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Security Printing Market Forecast by Process (US$ billion)



6. Security Printing Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



7. Security Printing Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



3M

Cadena

De La Rue Supply Chain Bolton

Formas Intelligence

Gemalto Do Brazil Cartoes e Terminals

Giesecke & Devrient

Luminescence International Ltd

Madras Security Printers Private Ltd

Oriental Security Printing Solutions

Sun Chemical Corporation

TROY GROUP, INC.

Thomas Greg & Sons De Columbia

& Sons De Columbia TraceTag International

