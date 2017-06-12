Infosys Annual Report 2017 Available Online for ADS Holders

BANGALORE, India, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) today announced that as in the previous years, it will furnish its annual reports to its American Depository Shares (ADS) holders on its website in lieu of physical distribution.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130122/589162 )



Accordingly, the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 12, 2017, together with the Indian Annual Report filed with the Indian Stock Exchanges (BSE/NSE), is available on the Infosys Limited website at http://www.infosys.com. The financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board.

As allowed under New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) rules, the Company will not circulate physical copies of the Annual Report on Form 20-F or the Indian Annual Report to ADS holders. However, in compliance with NYSE rules, physical and email copies of Infosys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and the Indian Annual Report will be made available, at no cost, to ADS holders on request. Interested ADS holders may request for physical or email copies by writing to "The Company Secretary" at Infosys' registered office at Electronics City, Hosur Road, Bangalore - 560 100, India or by emailing investors@infosys.com.

About Infosys Ltd

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of over 200,000 innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies, that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.