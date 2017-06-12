IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Advantech -- a global pioneer in developing and bringing to market the most advanced embedded IoT and solution-ready platforms, services and technologies -- is pleased to announce that a team comprised of their senior professionals will attend, speak and exhibit at the upcoming Sensors Expo and Conference to be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif., from June 27 to June 29, 2017. For over 30 years, the world-class event has drawn patrons to experience, learn and discuss the latest developments in sensors and sensing-related technologies.

At this year's gathering, more than 6,000 attendees from over 40 countries will have the opportunity to network with their peers, engage in educational offerings and discover the trends in sector verticals including:

Energy Harvesting and Power Management

Emerging Technologies

Flexible and Wearable Tech

IoT and Wireless

Measurement and Detection

MEMS and Sensors

Novel Sensor Applications

Optical Sensing and Detection

Sensors and Embedded Systems Design

Sensor Data and Analytics

"The sensor sector is expanding and evolving in dynamic and disruptive ways, affecting a range of commercial spheres," said Ween Niu, general manager, Advantech. "Our accomplished team is designing and implementing groundbreaking systems, components and architectures across the applications and business themes featured at the expo."

Advantech will be showcasing its innovative suite of sensor nodes, edge intelligence servers, IoT gateways and solution-ready platforms, with a focus on integration, collaboration and partnership.

In addition, Advantech is adding to the speaker line-up held daily during the conference with its own sponsored addresses at the Embedded IoT Press and Partners Keynote Sessions. Held Wednesday, June 28, 2017, the impressive roster of presenters will speak on a variety of substantive and timely topics. There will be a 35-minute Q&A after all sessions are complete.

Gus Molina, IoT solutions architect at Advantech will speak on Advantech IoT ecosystem partner programs.

Charlene Marini, VP of new business development at ARM, a semiconductor and software design company and Advantech partner, will speak about ARM mbed's IoT Device Platform.

Mike Wong, VP of marketing at Semtech, a semiconductor supplier and Advantech partner, will explore the benefits of LoRa technology.

Francesco Doddo, IoT system development and support manager at STMicroelectronics, a multinational electronics and semiconductor manufacturer and Advantech partner, will speak about utilizing an ecosystem to build smarter personal devices, homes, cities and manufacturing.

Charlie Wu, product supervisor at Advantech will educate on Advantech sensor nodes and gateway solutions as well as the WISE-PaaS Marketplace.

Robin Stoecker, director of marketing at PNI Sensor Corporation, an electronics manufacturer and client of Advantech will explore a customer case study, "Anatomy of a Smart Parking Solution."

Visit Advantech at Sensors Expo and Conference at booth #1534. Discover more about the Advantech line of comprehensive solutions at: http://www.advantech.com/

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. Recently ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company; with a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, Advantech offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors, including: medical and biotech, government and defense, transportation, retail, broadcasting, networking, digital signage, automotive and utilities. Advantech also provides edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com.

