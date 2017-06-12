According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global semiconductor memory IP market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11%.

This research report, titled "Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market 2017-2021" provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The demand for memory IP is rising because of digitization. The growing use of electronic devices in homes, industries, and schools for exchanging information in digital format is driving the development of high-speed, high-performance, and low power consumption SoCs. The increasing automation across industries is resulting in a larger number of electronic devices being connected with each other.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global semiconductor memory IP market into five major segments by the application. They are:

Networking

Industrial automation

Automotive

Consumer electronic devices

Mobile computing devices

The top three segments based on the application for the global semiconductor memory IP market are discussed below:

Global semiconductor memory IP market for mobile computing devices

The mobile computing devices segment dominated the global semiconductor memory IP market in 2016, accounting for a revenue share of 60%. The growth in this segment is expected to be driven by the proliferation of mobile computing devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Chinese manufacturers such as OnePlus, Huawei, and Xiaomi are providing mobile computing devices with upgraded technologies at competitive prices.

According to Raghu Raj Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst from Technavio, "IoT is an ecosystem of connected physical objects that are accessible through the Internet. It is a multiplatform architecture that supports multiple applications that run at the same time. Vendors are integrating several wireless technologies in their devices to support IoT architecture

Global semiconductor memory IP market for consumer electronic devices

The consumer electronic devices segment was the second-largest contributor to the global semiconductor memory IP market in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Consumer electronic devices include DVD players; cameras; gaming consoles; and home automation devices such as dishwashers, smart thermostats, and smart TVs.

"The growing adoption of IoT and connected devices will create a considerable demand for memory IPs. This is because connected devices require memory chips that can store large amounts of data generated through M2M communications," says Raghu.

Global semiconductor memory IP market for automotive

Automotive OEMs are adding more safety features to their vehicles because of the increasing demand for safety features in vehicles. Automotive OEMs are providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles by incorporating communication technologies to create an automatic system.

There is an increasing demand for connected cars with incorporated augmented navigation, including heads-up displays, intuitive and multimodal user interfaces, multimedia support, and a new generation of automotive cloud services.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ARM

Rambus

Cadence Design Systems

Synopsys

