Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

Spectrum Analyzer Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.82% over the forecast period to grow to US$1.960 billion by 2022 from US$1.284 billion in 2017.

Spectrum analyzer helps in the analysis of various waveform, measurement of field strength and complex troubleshooting like interference emission. Rapid technological advancement in wireless technology and increasing investment in application areas such as aerospace, and military and defense are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The emergence of new technologies like 4G and LTE in telecommunication and increase in wave analysis have provided tremendous growth opportunity to Spectrum analyzer solution vendors.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are



Rohde & Schwarz

National Instruments Corporation

Tektronix

Agilent Technologies

Good Will Instrument

Anritsu Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Cobham



Segmentation



By Form Factor



Handheld

Portable

Benchtop

Networked

By Application



Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare



