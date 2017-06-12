WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the leading global blockchain trade association, announces the addition of BNP Paribas (EURONEXT PARIS: BNP) and BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK), two major international banks, to the Chamber's Executive Committee.

With a presence in over 70 countries, BNP Paribas is one of the largest banks in the world, serving more than 30 million customers. The institution is also globally recognized as an important innovator in distributed ledger technology. In December 2016, it processed and cleared its first real-time blockchain payments.

"Blockchain technology has the potential to change the way banks work. It presents many advantages such as more transparency, traceability and security for our clients. BNP Paribas continues to explore various possibilities with the Blockchain technology and other innovative tools and looks forward to working closely with the Chamber and its members," said Sadia Halim, Head of Innovation CIB Americas at BNP Paribas.

BNY Mellon is the world's largest custodian bank with more than $30.5 trillion in assets in custody and over $1.72 trillion in assets under management. The bank has an established history of innovation in blockchain, including the development of BDS 360, a test system which uses blockchain technology to create a backup record of brokerage transactions.

"Blockchain technology is the future of the transactions in the financial industry," said Alex Batlin, Global Head of Emerging Business & Technology and Global Blockchain Lead of BNY Mellon. "Active innovation in these early stages is crucial to identifying and creating the most effective and beneficial implementations. BNY Mellon is proud to be a vocal advocate for distributed ledger technology and we look forward to collaborating with the Chamber."

"BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon's membership with the Chamber of Digital Commerce underscores the importance of this technology for major banks, and the power of collaboration at the highest levels of the financial industry to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology," according to Chamber Founder and President Perianne Boring.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

@ChamberDigital.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 74 countries, with more than 190,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the leader in consumer lending. BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of March 31, 2017, BNY Mellon had $30.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.7 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

