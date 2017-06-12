Global Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Market (2017-2025) - Analysis & Trends - By Type, Application, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Market report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Trends:

Hydroxyisobutyric acid is used for the manufacturing of isochromanes, used in various pharmacological activities



Large-scale 2-HIBA biosynthesis from renewable carbon, replacing conventional chemistry and petrochemicals



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Companies Mentioned



Alfa Aesar,( Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Accela ChemBio Inc

AK Scientific Inc

Aldlab Chemicals, LLC

Alfa Chemistry

American Custom Chemical Corporation

Ark Pharm, Inc.

ATOMOLE SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD

Bide Pharmatech Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Market, By Type



5 Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Market, By Application



6 Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Market, By End User



7 Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



