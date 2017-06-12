

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures remained steady Monday morning, trimming some of last weeks losses despite further signs of robust U.S. production.



Oil production from the biggest U.S. shale fields will rise by 127,000 barrels a day to 5.475 million barrels a day in July from June, according to a monthly report from the Energy Information Administration released Monday.



An industry report from Baker Hughes on Friday showed U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a record 21st week in a row.



Surging U.S. production has offset production quotas from OPEC and Russia this year.



U.S. companies, meanwhile, told the EIA their Canada oilsands reserves dropped by a total of about 7.7 billion barrels amid a significant drop in prices last year.



July WTI oil gained 25 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $46.08/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX