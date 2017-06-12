Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal specialty enzymes marketreport. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The specialty enzymes market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector and other fast-growing applications in the diagnostics sector. The biotechnology sector is one of the fastest growing sectors that are impacting the specialty enzymes market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global specialty enzymes market is consolidated due to the presence of a few vendors. Growing pharmaceutical sector coupled with demand for specialty enzymes for diagnostics has spurred the demand for growth in specialty enzymes.

"The focus on R&D, expansion strategies, customization of product offerings, and engagement of existing customers to attract potential customers has increased. Customers seek innovative and efficient enzymatic solutions while being price sensitive," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio.

Global and local players are trying to hold a competitive position in the market by focusing on novel application enzymes. Global expansions are on the rise to tap growth prospects in developing economies. Strategic alliances with local manufacturers will aid global manufacturers to increase their offering and gain a regional foothold.

Top five specialty enzymes market vendors

AST Enzymes

AST Enzymes engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade enzyme supplements for cardiovascular, anti-inflammatory, joint, digestive, and colon health. It formulates and creates enzyme supplements that are manufactured using non-genetically modified (non-GM) natural ingredients.

BASF

BASF engages in the production of enzymes for human and animal nutrition and for detergents and cleaners. The acquisition of Verenium (now BASF Enzymes), was the biggest strategic decision taken by BASF. It enabled the company to access an enzyme technology platform for industrial enzymes.

Codexis

Codexis has a proprietary protein engineering platform, CodeEvolver. It offers specialty enzymes and screening kits. The enzymes manufactured from CodeEvolver platform are used to produce key ingredients in various blockbuster drugs, including atorvastatin, sitagliptin, simvastatin, esomeprazole, rivastigmine, and crizotinib.

DSM

DSM is a life sciences and material sciences company that caters to a wide range of markets, including animal nutrition and health, automotive and transportation, building and construction, crop protection, electrical and electronics, energy, marine, manufacturing and equipment, life protection, furniture, food and beverages, dietary supplements, flavors and fragrances, medical, packaging and graphic arts, paints and coatings, personal care, pharmaceuticals, sports, leisure and consumer goods, and textiles and clothing industries.

Novozymes

Novozymes is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial enzymes. It designs, manufactures, and markets industrial enzymes, biopolymers, and microorganisms. The company offers its products to various industries and operates through five market segments: Household care, food and beverages, agriculture and feed, and technical and pharmaceutical.

