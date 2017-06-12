SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in Amyris, Inc. to Contact the Firm Before Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMRS) of the June 19, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action lawsuit filed against the Company and certain officers.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Amyris securities between March 2, 2017 and April 17, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, OHREN v. Amyris, Inc. et al., No. 3:17-cv-02210, was filed on April 20, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company made a decision in the first quarter of 2017 to take an equity stake in one of Blue California's affiliates that focused on the sweetener market in lieu of cash payment under the license agreement; (2) due to the Company's decision, Amyris would be unable to recognize $10 million in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 revenue; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, after market close on April 17, 2017, the Company filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting, among other things, revenues of $67.2 million for fiscal year 2016. Then, during premarket on April 18, 2017, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC disclosing that the $10 million decrease from the previously reported fiscal year 2016 revenues was due to the Company's aforementioned decision to take an equity stake in one of Blue California's affiliates.

As a result of these disclosures, over the course of two trading days the Company's share price fell from $0.70 per share on April 17, 2017 to a closing price of $0.56 on April 19, 2017 - a $0.14 or a 20% drop.

