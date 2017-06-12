Diamond Resorts team members join members, owners and guests to share sustainability efforts

In an effort to encourage sustainable initiatives, Diamond Resorts International® recently celebrated Environmental Day with members, owners and guests at 27 managed resorts across Europe with a variety of fun-filled activities.

Guests were invited to Clean Me Up! activities, where they partnered with Diamond Resorts team members to clean nearby beaches, forests and parks. Guests enjoyed scenic beach walks and forest trails, all while contributing to a cleaner local environment and community. Younger guests were also invited to participate in The Recycle Rush to learn about the ways the resorts recycle. Children raced around the resorts to find recycling points and correctly identify the recyclable items that belong in them.

Environmental Day is just one example of how Diamond Resorts' European destinations have made strides to create a sustainable future. In 2016 the resorts began hosting sustainable campaigns to encourage members, owners, guests and team members to save energy, reduce water use and recycle paper. All of the campaigns have included educational workshops and exciting activities.

