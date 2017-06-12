Global WebRTC Market to Reach $41.9 Billion by 2025 - By Platform Provider, Deployment, Solution & Service - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global WebRTC Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global WebRTC Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 36.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $41.94 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing player, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:

Huge Growth Potential From Emerging Economics Across The Regions

Integration And Interoperability Issues With Different Browsers

Recent Technological Developments in WebRTC



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



Apidaze

AT&T Inc

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Genband

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Plivo Inc.

Polycom

Quobis

TokBox Inc.

Twilio, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 WebRTC Market, By Platform Provider



5 WebRTC Market, By Deployment



6 WebRTC Market, By Solution



7 WebRTC Market, By Service



8 WebRTC Market, By Application



9 WebRTC Market, By End User



10 WebRTC Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities



12 Leading Companies

