WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - June 12, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union congratulates its 2017 scholarship winners. The students being honored have demonstrated their commitment to academic excellence and pursuit of future educational opportunities. In addition, their dedication to serving their communities through participation in innovative programs is truly inspiring and supports the credit union philosophy of "people helping people."

"We have a long-held tradition of offering scholarships to members as they seek to advance their educational goals. By investing in future generations, our scholarship programs help maintain healthy communities and economic growth. Each one of the scholarship winners demonstrated exceptional academic abilities, community service and personal goals and we are honored to assist them in achieving their dreams," notes Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America.

Three students were awarded the Mountain America Scholarship, which is available to Mountain America Credit Union members and their families. Mountain America members -- Patricia Gao, Kyle Haas and Carson Robb were each awarded $2,000 to further their academic pursuits. Another three students -- Avery Briggs, Christine Henry and Porter S. Dowell -- each received $1,000 through the Mountain America/Utah Public Employees' Association Scholarship.

Both scholarship programs are held annually and information is posted on the Mountain America website at www.macu.com/scholarship every February 1.

