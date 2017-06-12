Technavio analysts forecast the global vitamin D testing marketto grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalvitamin D testingmarketfor 2017-2021. Vitamin D testing market includes 25-Hydroxy vitamin D test and 1,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D test. These determine the proportion of vitamin D in the blood and serum.

25-Hydroxy vitamin D, which is also known as Calcifediol, is produced in the kidney from hydroxylation of vitamin D3. In vitamin D testing, it works as a biomarker, which helps to identify the bone health-related status. Similarly, Calcitriol, which is also known as 1,25-dihydroxycholecalciferol or 1,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D3, is produced in the nephrons of the kidneys.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global vitamin D testing market:

Increase in number of vitamin D deficiency disorders

Vitamin D is associated with major health disorders such as diabetes, kidney disorder, cancer, nutritional rickets, obesity, heart disease, and orthopedic issue. Worldwide, there is an increase in the number of obesity and diabetes cases. According to OECD, in 2014, 18% of the total adult population and children were obese, especially in countries such as Mexico, New Zealand, the US, Canada, Chile, Australia, and England.

The incidence of obesity and diabetes leads to heart disease, which is a leading cause of death in many countries. Vitamin D has a critical role in calcium metabolism. Therefore, its deficiency leads to bone tenderness, calcium shortage, bone fracture, and back pain.

M&A of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for better healthcare model

Srinivas Sashidhar, a leadin-vitro diagnostics research analyst at Technavio, says, "The growing acquisition and collaboration of hospitals drive the growth of the global vitamin D testing market. As large hospitals continue to acquire or merge with medium and small hospitals, the quality of the laboratory tests performed in these hospital labs will enhance due to the increase in the number of skilled professionals

The M&A of larger hospitals helps the labs with more capital investment and advanced technological infrastructure. With the increasing number of M&A and a large number of insured people, the number of patients undergoing treatment is rising, which, in turn, increases the number of clinical tests.

Increasing partnership and collaboration activities

The global vitamin D testing market is saturated with the presence of many vendors. So, it becomes necessary to maintain the market share in a competitive environment. Therefore, strategic alliance, such as partnership agreement, sales agreement, or distributions agreement, is crucial for surviving in the market.

"The collaboration between small and medium-sized clinical diagnostic laboratories with government and large hospitals helps them to sustain in the market and also increases the number of procedures conducted. It also assists in advancing laboratory technologies and increasing market investments," says Srinivas.

Top vendors:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

