TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 12, 2017) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN) (CSE: IAN.CN) (CNSX: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors at 4:30PM ET on Monday, June 12, 2017 to discuss its binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Valley Agriceuticals, LLC ("Valley Ag"), which has received conditional approval from the New York State Department of Health to be awarded one of just ten medical marijuana licenses issued by the state.
A presentation will be available for download on the iAnthus Investor Relations web page shortly before the start of the call. The call will be archived and available on iAnthus' website for replay. Please visit http://ir.ianthuscapital.com/ to download a copy of the presentation or to access the archived conference call. The replay of the call will be available for 30 days.
Conference call and webcast details:
DATE:
Monday, June 12, 2017
TIME:
4:30 P.M. ET
DIAL IN NUMBER:
North America: 1-(866)-393-4318
International: (409) 350-3153
Conference ID: 35731702
REPLAY NUMBER:
North America: 1-(855)-859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 35731702
WEBCAST
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/hjmypk5v
WEBSITE:
To view the press release and presentation, please visit the Investor Relations section of the IAnthus website at: http://ir.ianthuscapital.com/
About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. provides investors diversified exposure to best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company leverages these skills to support a diversified portfolio of cannabis industry investments for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.iAnthuscapital.com.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
