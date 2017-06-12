VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Aldershot Resources Ltd. ("Aldershot" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ALZ) announces, subject to regulatory approval, the appointment of Christopher Gulka as a director of the Company effective as of June 12, 2017.

Mr. Gulka is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CA) with over 26 years of business experience, and has been a director and officer of many public companies. In 1999, Mr. Gulka founded and is the President of Working Capital Corporation, a corporate finance firm specializing in the areas of financings, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, valuations, due diligence, and management consulting. Prior thereto, Mr. Gulka gained extensive experience in the securities markets and with securities regulation by working for the Alberta Securities Commission as a financial analyst.

Aldershot plans to grant Mr. Gulka an option to purchase 500,000 common shares at $0.075 per share, subject to regulatory approval and availability under the stock option plan.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

