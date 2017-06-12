Global Finger Biometrics Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Technology, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Finger Biometrics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Finger Biometrics Market report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing security concerns



Rising adoption in the BFSI Sector



Recent technological advancements in Finger Biometrics

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Companies Mentioned



3M Cogent

Bio-key

Crossmatch

HID Global

M2SYS Technology

NEC

Safran

Anviz global

Apple

BioEnable

BioLink Solutions

Dermalog Identification Systems

Fingerprint Cards

Inception Technologies

Precise Biometrics



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Finger Biometrics Market, By Technology

5 Finger Biometrics Market, By End User



6 Finger Biometrics Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxdccl/global_finger

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716