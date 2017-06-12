VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") (TSX: AKG)(NYSE MKT: AKG) announced that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 9, 2017 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 28 2017, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Asanko.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Votes Votes % Votes Director Name Votes For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Colin Steyn 138,065,951 99.89% 148,900 0.11% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Breese 135,590,112 98.10% 2,624,739 1.90% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gordon Fretwell 134,868,925 97.58% 3,345,926 2.42% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marcel de Groot 135,244,864 97.85% 2,969,987 2.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael Price 138,062,306 99.89% 152,545 0.11% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William Smart 135,259,540 97.86% 2,955,311 2.14% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shawn Wallace 134,965,847 97.65% 3,249,004 2.35% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appointment of Auditor

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Votes Votes % Votes Name Votes For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KPMG LLP 151,649,125 99.89% 168,790 0.11% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Share Option Plan ("SOP")

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Votes Votes % Votes Votes For For Against Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amendment of SOP 130,740,257 94.59% 7,474,594 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuation of SOP 130,615,719 94.50% 7,599,132 0.00% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Alex Buck

Manager, Investor and Media Relations

Toll-Free (N.America): 1-855-246-7341

Telephone: +44-7932-740-452

alex.buck@asanko.com



www.asanko.com

info@asanko.com



