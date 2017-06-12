According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global antipsychotic drugs marketis projected to grow to nearly USD 10,423 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 2% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Antipsychotic drugs, also called major tranquilizers or neuroleptics, are primarily used for the treatment of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, hallucinations, delusions, bipolar disorder, and others. The antipsychotic drugs market is expected to grow due to the rising number of schizophrenic patients.

Based on the disease type, the report categorizes the global antipsychotic drugs market into the following segments:

Schizophrenia

Bipolar disorder

Unipolar depression

Dementia

Others

The top three revenue-generating disease type segments in the global antipsychotic drugs market are discussed below:

Schizophrenia

"Schizophrenia patients are the largest consumers of antipsychotic drugs, generating over 45% of the overall market revenue. In addition to the drugs, patients require counseling, job training, and social rehabilitationsays Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for central nervous system research.

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by false belief, unclear or confused thinking, hearing voices that are not real, reduction in social engagement, and lack of motivation. An individual with schizophrenia may also suffer from other mental health problems such as anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD), and substance use disorder.

Bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder characterized by alternating periods of depression and elevated mood. The treatment for bipolar disorder includes mood stabilizing agents, antipsychotics, antidepressants, antidepressants-antipsychotics, and anti-anxiety medications.

The American Psychiatric Association and the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence also recommend the use of antipsychotics for managing acute psychotic episodes in individuals with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder or as a maintenance treatment for reducing the recurrence of further episodes in long duration.

Unipolar depression

People with unipolar depression account for nearly 10% of the consumers for the antipsychotic drugs market. The increasing expenditure on prescription drugs and rising prevalence of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and unipolar depression are likely to drive the market growth.

"Depression without mania is called as unipolar depression. The treatment for the disorder involves the use of atypical antipsychotics in combination with other antidepressant drugs. For instance, the US FDA prescribes the use of ABILIFY, SEROQUEL, and Zyprexa in combination with fluoxetine for the treatment of unipolar depressionsays Sapna.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AstraZeneca

Eli Lily

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson Johnson

