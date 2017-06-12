BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- DIAGNOS inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence, announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has approved an amendment to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") in order to set the vesting from three (3) years to two (2) years, the first half (50%) number of options being exercisable on the first anniversary of the grant date and the full (100%) number of options being exercisable on the second anniversary of the grant. This amendment is justified by the need for DIAGNOS to help stay competitive in hiring the best candidates in artificial intelligence. All other provisions of the Plan remain unchanged.

The amendment is subject to TSX Venture acceptance and disinterested shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for July 18, 2017.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC). CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and in Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

