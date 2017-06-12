Global Internet Security Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2025 - Driven by Recent Technological Advancements in Internet Security - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Internet Security Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $66.18 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Market Trends:

Growing adoption of cloud security solutions

Raising virus attacks among enterprises

Recent technological advancements in Internet Security



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



Booz Allen Hamilton

CISCO Systems Inc.

Computer Sciences Corp.

Dell (SonicWall, Inc.)

Google Incorporation

Hewlett Packard (HP) Company

Intel Corporation (McAfee, Inc.)

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft Corporation

Northrop Gurmman

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Sophos

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Internet Security Market, By Component



5 Internet Security Market, By Technology



6 Internet Security Market, By Application



7 Internet Security Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



